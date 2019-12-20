The association of five major emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) is determined to expand the assets of its New Development Bank (NDB) to $23 billion by 2021 and begin issuing bonds in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The association of five major emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) is determined to expand the assets of its New Development Bank (NDB) to $23 billion by 2021 and begin issuing bonds in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"The NDB is the flagship and commonly known project of BRICS. Over the past several years of its operation, it has approved a total of 44 investment projects worth $13 billion. The bank's management anticipates this portfolio to reach $15 billion by the end of the year and increase an additional $8-10 billion by 2021," Ryabkov said at a Valdai Club discussion.

The diplomat further shared the bank's plan to begin issuing bonds in BRICS national currencies the Brazilian real, Russian ruble, Indian rupee, Chinese yuan and South African rand to provide local currency financing to projects in the member states.

According to the Russian official, the bank will soon open a branch in Russia by this coming summer and in India in 2021.

The decision to establish the NDB, formerly known as the BRICS Development Bank, was made at the 2013 BRICS summit. The bank was signed into existence during the next summit the following year. Its purpose is to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects within BRICS and in other emerging economies and developing countries.

The bank is open for membership to any member of the United Nations, but the cumulative share of BRICS nations can never be less than 55 percent of the voting potential.