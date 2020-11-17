BRICS Should Revise Economic Partnership Strategy to Better Tackle COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) BRICS member states should revise their economic partnership strategy through 2025 to more efficiently address the coronavirus pandemic, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

The BRICS leaders convene for talks in a time that calls for cooperation and dialogue, the president noted, stressing that the COVID-19 pandemic has "damaged economies and devastated livelihoods across the world." Ramaphosa also pointed to the vulnerability of developing nations.

"Since restoring our economies to good health is a goal that is common to all of us, it is timely that we are undertaking a review of the BRICS strategy for economic partnership 2025.

We remain committed to achieving sustainable development of BRICS and to the creation of opportunities for all to fast-track our economic recovery. Trade and investment ties between BRICS countries must be strengthened," Ramaphosa said.

The South African leader also thanked BRICS nations for providing assistance to the African continent and called on the international community to support the comprehensive stimulus package for Africa to enable it to contain the disease and restore the economy.