BRICS Summit Expected To Promote S. Africa's Tourism Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) expects that the upcoming BRICS summit can boost tourism revenue of the country

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa told Xinhua in an interview that they are looking to the summit to bring in more tourists.

"It's a major event. We're expecting it to boost our tourism. The booking of conference space, restaurants, and hotels will bring in a lot of revenue," Tshivhengwa said.

"We need to look beyond the traditional areas that bring in tourists; we need to focus on countries like China to bring more tourists to the country," he said, adding that South Africa ought to make it simple for Chinese tourists to travel to the country.

The 15th BRICS Summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from Aug. 22 to 24.

According to Tshivhengwa, around 93,000 Chinese visitors visited South Africa in 2019. The pandemic interrupted tourism, despite South Africa's efforts to draw tourists from China.

