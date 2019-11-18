UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brides Prefer Artificial Jewellery On Their Big Days

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

Brides prefer artificial jewellery on their big days

Due to changing socioeconomic trends, the traditional gold jewellery was not priority of Pakistani brides for their big days anymore as imitation jewellery has become more attractive and affordable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Due to changing socioeconomic trends, the traditional gold jewellery was not priority of Pakistani brides for their big days anymore as imitation jewellery has become more attractive and affordable.

With the increasing gold rates in national and international market, light weight artificial jewellery with low prices has compelled jewellery lovers to go for imitating piece of jewellery instead of buying high priced gold set for wedding functions.

With the imminent wedding season, jewellery-loving women have thronged the markets for purchasing imitation jewellery because two to three jewellery sets can be bought in the price of one gold ring or pendant.

The markets in the Federal capital including G-10 Markaz, F-7 Markaz, Super Market and Abpara Market were famous among women for cosmetics and jewellery shops where they keep scouring shops for hours in search of their favourite designs including cheap bridal sets.

Aleena, who recently had her big day where she wore artificial jewellery instead of a traditional gold set, said she preferred imitation because it had more variety in designs and was being sold on cheaper rates.

"When I decided to buy my bridal set, the variety of designs was the most important thing. I asked my jeweler to make me a set on order but it was rather expensive so I bought a simple artificial pendant set in economical price for my wedding day", she said.

She said a real set made of gold would cost a minimum Rs200,000 while an artificial one that looks exactly like gold one can be bought for only Rs4,000 to Rs5,000.

A�whole seller of artificial jewellery, Naveed Ali in Abpara Market, said that gold jewellery was only famous in Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Gulf countries while women in America, Europe and China preferred light weighed artificial jewellery.

Commenting on the hike in jewellery prices, he held the rise in Dollar exchange rates responsible and said that most of the jewellery was imported while the payments were made in equivalent to dollar amounts.

He said brides would still be on the hunt for an intricately made gold and diamond jewellery set, which includes earrings and a necklace, however, now the less essential items, such as a tikka, ring or jhoomar for a bride have been replaced with artificial jewellery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exchange Dollar Sri Lanka Europe China Marriage Buy Price Women Gold Market Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

1 minute ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

9 minutes ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

26 minutes ago

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comor ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.