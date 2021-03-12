UrduPoint.com
Britain's EU Exports Dive 41% In January After Brexit: Data

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:15 PM

Britain's EU exports dive 41% in January after Brexit: data

Exports of British goods to the European Union collapsed by almost 41 percent in January after the nation finalised its divorce from the bloc, official data showed Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Exports of British goods to the European Union collapsed by almost 41 percent in January after the nation finalised its divorce from the bloc, official data showed Friday.

The value of UK goods exported to the EU tumbled 40.7 percent or �5.6 billion ($7.8 billion, 6.5 billion Euros) from December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

