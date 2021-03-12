Exports of British goods to the European Union collapsed by almost 41 percent in January after the nation finalised its divorce from the bloc, official data showed Friday

The value of UK goods exported to the EU tumbled 40.7 percent or �5.6 billion ($7.8 billion, 6.5 billion Euros) from December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.