London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Exports of British goods to the European Union collapsed by a record 41 percent in January after the nation finalised its divorce from the bloc, official data showed Friday.

The value of UK goods exported to the EU tumbled 40.7 percent or £5.6 billion ($7.8 billion, 6.5 billion Euros) from December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That drove a 19.

3-percent or £5.3-billion slump in overall UK exports for the month.

The value of EU goods imported into Britain also sank, by a record 29 percent or £6.6 billion, while overall imports slid almost 22 percent.

"The January 2021 monthly fall in goods imports and exports are the largest monthly falls since records began in January 1997," the ONS said.

Britain's Brexit divorce took full effect at the end of last year.

