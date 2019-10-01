UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's GDP Contracts By 0.2 Pct In Q2

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:28 PM

Britain's GDP contracts by 0.2 pct in Q2

Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2 percent in Quarter 2(Q2), unrevised from the previous estimate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Monday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2 percent in Quarter 2(Q2), unrevised from the previous estimate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Monday.

According to the ONS, the services sector continued to provide the main positive contribution to overall GDP growth, but slowed to its weakest rate in three years, alongside falls in the production and construction sectors in Q2.

With an upwardly revised rise of 0.6 percent in the first quarter, the British GDP has been volatile through the first half-year of 2019.

The ONS noted that the volatility largely reflecting changes in the timing of activity related to Britain's original planned exit date from the European Union in late March.

"There is evidence that stockpiling and the change in timing of activity was taking place in the first quarter of the year, which likely provided a boost to GDP, with the latest figures suggesting that these increased stock levels were partly run down in Q2", the ONS said.

"Furthermore, it was also reported that a number of car manufacturers had brought forward their annual shutdowns to April as part of Brexit-related contingency planning."John Hawksworth, chief economist at PwC UK said the latest GDP data also showed Brexit uncertainty hits investment. He said: "Total investment in the economy has been much more volatile, falling in four of the past six quarters as businesses remain cautious about investing in the face of Brexit-related uncertainty and a slowing global economy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK European Union Car United Kingdom Brexit March April 2019 From

Recent Stories

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

16 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

31 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.