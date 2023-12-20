Open Menu

Britain's Inflation Drops To 3.9 Pct In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 05:28 PM

The United Kingdom's Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.9 percent in the 12 months to November 2023, down from 4.6 percent in October, official data showed on Wednesday

This is the lowest inflation rate in more than two years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), but still about double the 2 percent target set by the central bank.

On a monthly basis, CPI fell by 0.2 percent in November 2023, compared with a rise of 0.4 percent in November 2022, said ONS.

"The biggest driver for this month's fall was a decrease in fuel prices after an increase at the same time last year," said Grant Fitzner, chief economist of the ONS. Data showed overall motor fuel prices fell by 10.6 percent in the year to November 2023.

"Food prices also pulled down inflation, as they rose much more slowly than this time last year. There was also a price drop for a range of household goods and the cost of second-hand cars," Fitzner said.

