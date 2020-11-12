UrduPoint.com
British-American Mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien Stresses For Strong Pak-US Trade Relations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:31 PM

British-American Mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien stresses for strong Pak-US trade relations

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted Ms. Vanessa Audi Rhys O'Brien, British-American Mountaineer and Pakistan's Goodwill Ambassador to pay tribute to her great achievements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted Ms. Vanessa Audi Rhys O'Brien, British-American Mountaineer and Pakistan's Goodwill Ambassador to pay tribute to her great achievements.

Addressing the ceremony, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry congratulated Ms. Vanessa O'Brien for becoming the first women to reach the world's highest point of Mount Everest and also touching the lowest points of Challenger Deep this year carrying Pakistani flag and making her mark in the Guinness World Record, which was great achievement for a woman. He also thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador and projecting its positives.

He briefed her about the business and investment potential of Pakistan and said that the newly elected Administration of the US should focus on promoting trade relations with Pakistan which would benefit both countries.

He said that the newly elected US President should also visit Pakistan which would enhance both the countries on a long-term business partnership.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Vanessa�Audi Rhys�O'Brien said that Pakistan was an emerging economy with great potential for tourism and business opportunities.

She appreciated Pakistan for keeping its businesses running despite the challenges of Covid-19 due to which its exports improved during the coronavirus.

She said that Pakistan should prioritize its strategies for improving relations with the US and put energy behind those priorities.

She said that tourism was a billion�dollars business and Pakistan should use technology to project its actual tourism potential to attract more local and foreign tourists.

She said that the newly elected US President has already received the second highest civilian award of Pakistan in recognition of his consistent support for it and hoped that during his tenure, Pak-US relations would further improve.

She assured that she would keep projecting positives of Pakistan to change misperceptions about it.

Ms. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI said that strong linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and US were needed to promote trade relations up to the real potential of both countries.

They urged the both countries to focus on exchange of trade delegations and youth exchange programs that would help in strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations.

