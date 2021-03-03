UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Budget To Tackle Virus Fallout, Aid Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:15 PM

British budget to tackle virus fallout, aid recovery

British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveils his annual budget Wednesday promising measures to safeguard businesses and jobs, while tackling virus-fuelled debt as England prepares to exit its third lockdown

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveils his annual budget Wednesday promising measures to safeguard businesses and jobs, while tackling virus-fuelled debt as England prepares to exit its third lockdown.

Ahead of the budget statement in parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government said it would extend its furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers until the end of September, five months longer than planned.

"We will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis," Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak will say, according to pre-released excerpts of his speech.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budget September Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Faheem, Paul Stirling lead Islamabad United to six ..

7 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Holds a Phon ..

5 minutes ago

Tina Turner bids farewell to fans with emotional n ..

5 minutes ago

Leaked video of Ali Gilani exposes agenda of oppos ..

5 minutes ago

Theatre Wallay to arrange performance on feminism ..

5 minutes ago

Australia set New Zealand tough target in third T2 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.