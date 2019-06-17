UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Chambers Of Commerce Slashes UK Growth Forecast For 2020, 2021 Over Brexit Impasse

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

British Chambers of Commerce Slashes UK Growth Forecast for 2020, 2021 Over Brexit Impasse

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) downgraded on Monday the UK's GDP growth forecast for 2020 by 0.1 percentage points to 1.3 percent for the next year and by 0.2 percentage points to 1.2 percent for 2021 due to uncertainty over the country's withdrawal from the European Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) downgraded on Monday the UK's GDP growth forecast for 2020 by 0.1 percentage points to 1.3 percent for the next year and by 0.2 percentage points to 1.2 percent for 2021 due to uncertainty over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The BCC, at the same, upgraded its growth forecast for 2019 from 1.2 percent to 1.3 percent, citing the "exceptionally rapid stock-building early in the year." The economy, however, will still remain on a "disappointingly subdued growth path" in the next two years, according to the chamber of commerce.

"The continued Brexit impasse, including the growing possibility of a no-deal exit, together with the high upfront cost of doing business in the UK and the running down of excess stock, is expected to suffocate investment activity over the near term," the BСC explained.

The chamber of commerce also warned that its reviewed growth expectations assumed "that the UK avoids a messy and disorderly exit from the EU," adding that another outcome would require a new revision.

"The BCC's latest forecast is a clear warning sign that the next Prime Minister must set out a clear roadmap for how the political impasse in Westminster can be broken and an agreement reached to prevent further slowdown in the economy," it said.

The business organization also urged the next government to reaffirm its commitment to major infrastructure projects that will bolster growth.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union in March but failed to do so because the parliament refused to back the withdrawal agreement proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May. Due to the situation, London was given an extension until October 31. Amid the Brexit deadlock, May resigned earlier in June but remained a caretaker at the post until a new Conservative Party leader is elected.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce Parliament European Union London Same United Kingdom Chamber Brexit March May June October 2019 2020 Commerce Post From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Possibility of Trump-Juncker Meeting Within G20 Un ..

3 minutes ago

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

3 men kill brother over property dispute in Faisal ..

6 minutes ago

Model Courts disposed of 5647 cases

6 minutes ago

CPO issues show-cause notices to two SHOs

6 minutes ago

Rescued bear cub goes missing in southwest France

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.