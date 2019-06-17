British Chambers of Commerce Slashes UK Growth Forecast for 2020, 2021 Over Brexit Impasse

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) downgraded on Monday the UK's GDP growth forecast for 2020 by 0.1 percentage points to 1.3 percent for the next year and by 0.2 percentage points to 1.2 percent for 2021 due to uncertainty over the country's withdrawal from the European Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) downgraded on Monday the UK 's GDP growth forecast for 2020 by 0.1 percentage points to 1.3 percent for the next year and by 0.2 percentage points to 1.2 percent for 2021 due to uncertainty over the country's withdrawal from the European Union

The BCC, at the same, upgraded its growth forecast for 2019 from 1.2 percent to 1.3 percent, citing the "exceptionally rapid stock-building early in the year." The economy, however, will still remain on a "disappointingly subdued growth path" in the next two years, according to the chamber of commerce.

"The continued Brexit impasse, including the growing possibility of a no-deal exit, together with the high upfront cost of doing business in the UK and the running down of excess stock, is expected to suffocate investment activity over the near term," the BСC explained.

The chamber of commerce also warned that its reviewed growth expectations assumed "that the UK avoids a messy and disorderly exit from the EU," adding that another outcome would require a new revision.

"The BCC's latest forecast is a clear warning sign that the next Prime Minister must set out a clear roadmap for how the political impasse in Westminster can be broken and an agreement reached to prevent further slowdown in the economy," it said.

The business organization also urged the next government to reaffirm its commitment to major infrastructure projects that will bolster growth.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union in March but failed to do so because the parliament refused to back the withdrawal agreement proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May. Due to the situation, London was given an extension until October 31. Amid the Brexit deadlock, May resigned earlier in June but remained a caretaker at the post until a new Conservative Party leader is elected.