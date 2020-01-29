UrduPoint.com
British Companies Aspires To Visit Pakistan For Trade Purpose: Dr Christian Turner

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

British Companies had desired to visit Pakistan for trade and boosting business ties with the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :British Companies had desired to visit Pakistan for trade and boosting business ties with the people. This was stated by British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, while talking to a private news channel programe. The changing travel advisory by United Kingdom would help boost business relations with Pakistan.

The ties between the United Kingdom and Pakistan, had been significant and after the travel advisory, these relations would further be strengthened, he stated.

He said resumption of British Airways to Pakistan was also a remarkable step. About British cricketing, he said we wish to see international cricketing in Pakistan.

He said MCC was planning to visit Pakistan for playing series matches.

Expressing satisfaction over the security situation in the region, Turner said that law enforcement agencies had played a vital role for maintaining peace, adding the security had been improved here.

In reply to a question about facilities for Pakistani students in the UK, the High Commissioner said that scholarships had been doubled, while the students aspiring to enjoy education there, would have better opportunities.

About trade, he said, we hoped that three billion Dollars trade would go up after ease in travel advisory for Pakistan.

Increasing business and trade relations with the UK, would provide job opportunities to the people of Pakistan, Turner said.

