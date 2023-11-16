British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry advisory taskforce group

An interactive session was held between the British Council and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to discuss the formation of an industry advisory task force group in Hattar Economic Zone (HEZ), according to a news release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) An interactive session was held between the British Council and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to discuss the formation of an industry advisory task force group in Hattar Economic Zone (HEZ), according to a news release issued here on Thursday.

The purpose of holding the session was to promote a sectoral approach in the food and beverage sector that requires collaboration between industry and academia to improve the skills development in selected sectors.

The Group will promote inclusive well-being and access to learning and opportunities for growth in the food and beverage sector.

The session was also attended by representatives from the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Hattar Industrial Association, University of Haripur, and Pak-Austria Fachhochschule to make it a collaborative and forward-thinking initiative.