British Economy Defies Expectations With 0.1% GDP Growth In 4th Quarter Of 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The British economy showed an unexpected twist in the fourth quarter of 2024, recording a 0.1% growth compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released on Thursday.
This modest growth bucked market predictions of a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter contraction.
The latest figure followed stagnation in the third quarter, when the GDP remained flat at 0%, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.
Key contributors to the growth included a 0.2% growth in the services sector and a robust 0.5% expansion in construction output. However, these gains were slightly offset by a 0.8% decline in production.
On an annual basis, GDP in the UK is estimated to have risen 1.4% in October-December 2024, accelerating from upwardly revised 1% growth in the July-September period.
Recent Stories
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
More Stories From Business
-
British economy defies expectations with 0.1% GDP growth in 4th quarter of 20242 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open3 minutes ago
-
Singapore's median household employment income sees growth in 202432 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 20255 hours ago
-
TDAP leadership visits FPCCI12 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 3.0% in January: govt13 hours ago
-
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up13 hours ago
-
PBA to launch Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 on Feb 2413 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Turkish business delegation calls on Aurangzeb, discusses investment potential in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Delegation from the Gujranwala chamber visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)16 hours ago