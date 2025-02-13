Open Menu

British Economy Defies Expectations With 0.1% GDP Growth In 4th Quarter Of 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

British economy defies expectations with 0.1% GDP growth in 4th quarter of 2024

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The British economy showed an unexpected twist in the fourth quarter of 2024, recording a 0.1% growth compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released on Thursday.

This modest growth bucked market predictions of a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter contraction.

The latest figure followed stagnation in the third quarter, when the GDP remained flat at 0%, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Key contributors to the growth included a 0.2% growth in the services sector and a robust 0.5% expansion in construction output. However, these gains were slightly offset by a 0.8% decline in production.

On an annual basis, GDP in the UK is estimated to have risen 1.4% in October-December 2024, accelerating from upwardly revised 1% growth in the July-September period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

17 minutes ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

47 minutes ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

47 minutes ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

1 hour ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

2 hours ago
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

11 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

11 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business