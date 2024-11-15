British economy grows 0.1% in 3rd quarter, below forecasts

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK economy rose 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous period, below market forecasts, according to flash data released on Friday.

The figure slowed from 0.

5% growth in the second quarter and was below market forecasts of 0.2%, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

The expansion was led by a 0.1% rise in the services sector and a 0.8% increase in construction output, while production fell 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in July-September.

On an annual basis, GDP in the UK is estimated to have risen 1% in the third quarter of this year.