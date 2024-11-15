British Economy Grows 0.1% In 3rd Quarter, Below Forecasts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK economy rose 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous period, below market forecasts, according to flash data released on Friday.
The figure slowed from 0.
5% growth in the second quarter and was below market forecasts of 0.2%, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.
The expansion was led by a 0.1% rise in the services sector and a 0.8% increase in construction output, while production fell 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in July-September.
On an annual basis, GDP in the UK is estimated to have risen 1% in the third quarter of this year.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares close lower Friday2 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 20244 hours ago
-
LCCI congratulates Saigol13 hours ago
-
Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI President15 hours ago
-
LCCI Executive Committee discusses key strategies for economic revival16 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges for diversification in Pakistani media beyond political reporting15 hours ago
-
Kenya's main port says cargo handling up 13.9 pct in Jan.-Oct.15 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal highlights Balochistan's challenges, vision for progress15 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.5,500 to Rs.266,400 per tola15 hours ago