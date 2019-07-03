British firm to explore for oil in imports-dependent Jordan

British firm Southern Procurement Services has won a tender to explore for oil and gas in imports-dependent Jordan, the energy minister announced Tuesday

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :British firm Southern Procurement Services has won a tender to explore for oil and gas in imports-dependent Jordan , the energy minister announced Tuesday.

Hala Zawati said the work would be carried in Al-Azraq, northeast Jordan, and in the northern region of Al-Sarhan.

Quoted by official news agency Petra, the minister said the government would ratify a formal accord following partnership negotiations with the British company.

Jordan imports 98 percent of its energy needs and consumes 134,000 barrels of oil a day, mostly imported from Saudi Arabia.

Amman has in recent years established incentives for foreign companies to engage in oil exploration in the kingdom.