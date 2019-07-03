UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Firm To Explore For Oil In Imports-dependent Jordan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:12 AM

British firm to explore for oil in imports-dependent Jordan

British firm Southern Procurement Services has won a tender to explore for oil and gas in imports-dependent Jordan, the energy minister announced Tuesday

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :British firm Southern Procurement Services has won a tender to explore for oil and gas in imports-dependent Jordan, the energy minister announced Tuesday.

Hala Zawati said the work would be carried in Al-Azraq, northeast Jordan, and in the northern region of Al-Sarhan.

Quoted by official news agency Petra, the minister said the government would ratify a formal accord following partnership negotiations with the British company.

Jordan imports 98 percent of its energy needs and consumes 134,000 barrels of oil a day, mostly imported from Saudi Arabia.

Amman has in recent years established incentives for foreign companies to engage in oil exploration in the kingdom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Saudi Arabia Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

44 minutes ago

UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From L ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Says All Peoples in China's Xinjiang Live ..

2 minutes ago

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

26 minutes ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.