British Firm To Explore For Oil In Imports-dependent Jordan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:12 AM
British firm Southern Procurement Services has won a tender to explore for oil and gas in imports-dependent Jordan, the energy minister announced Tuesday
Hala Zawati said the work would be carried in Al-Azraq, northeast Jordan, and in the northern region of Al-Sarhan.
Quoted by official news agency Petra, the minister said the government would ratify a formal accord following partnership negotiations with the British company.
Jordan imports 98 percent of its energy needs and consumes 134,000 barrels of oil a day, mostly imported from Saudi Arabia.
Amman has in recent years established incentives for foreign companies to engage in oil exploration in the kingdom.