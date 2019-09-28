British-flagged tanker heads into Dubai port after Iran release

The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero headed into port in Dubai on Saturday, according to authorities and a tracking website

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero headed into port in Dubai on Saturday, according to authorities and a tracking website.

The vessel sailed from Iran and into the international waters of the Gulf on Friday morning, according to local authorities.

"Despite the vessel's clearance, its legal case is still open in Iran's courts," Hormozgan province's maritime organisation said on its website.

The tanker's captain and crew have "given a written, official statement that they have no claims", it added.

The vessel arrived off the coast of Dubai shortly after midnight local time (2000 GMT), and halted in the busy waterway overnight according to MarineTraffic.

com, a ship tracking website.

It began heading to its anchorage in the emirate on Saturday morning, according to the website which said it was "underway using engine".

The CEO of Stena Bulk, the Swedish company that owns the vessel, said the ship's sailing was "obviously a relief" and that the priority now was thoseon board.

"When we reach Dubai we will firstly take care of the crew and then try and get the ship in operational order again," he told AFP on Friday.