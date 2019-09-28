UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British-flagged Tanker Heads Into Dubai Port After Iran Release

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:43 PM

British-flagged tanker heads into Dubai port after Iran release

The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero headed into port in Dubai on Saturday, according to authorities and a tracking website

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero headed into port in Dubai on Saturday, according to authorities and a tracking website.

The vessel sailed from Iran and into the international waters of the Gulf on Friday morning, according to local authorities.

"Despite the vessel's clearance, its legal case is still open in Iran's courts," Hormozgan province's maritime organisation said on its website.

The tanker's captain and crew have "given a written, official statement that they have no claims", it added.

The vessel arrived off the coast of Dubai shortly after midnight local time (2000 GMT), and halted in the busy waterway overnight according to MarineTraffic.

com, a ship tracking website.

It began heading to its anchorage in the emirate on Saturday morning, according to the website which said it was "underway using engine".

The CEO of Stena Bulk, the Swedish company that owns the vessel, said the ship's sailing was "obviously a relief" and that the priority now was thoseon board.

"When we reach Dubai we will firstly take care of the crew and then try and get the ship in operational order again," he told AFP on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Dubai Company Oil Anchorage Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Heat is on Coleman and world championships organis ..

1 minute ago

Critics give Slimane's Celine grudging thumbs up

1 minute ago

Blasts as insurgents try to disrupt Afghan preside ..

5 minutes ago

Huge tanker blast sparks fire injuring 12 in South ..

6 minutes ago

Japan's Honda urges Man Utd to sign him in Twitter ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesia marks one year since deadly quake-tsunam ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.