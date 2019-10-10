British GDP contacts by 0.1 pct in August

(@FahadShabbir)

British gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1 percent in August 2019, compared with the previous month, according to a survey released Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Meanwhile, in the three months to August 2019, its GDP grew by 0.3 percent, compared with the preceding three months, mainly driven by the services sector.

Data showed that in the three months to August 2019, British services sector rose by 0.4 percent from the previous three months, with the main contributor being the professional, scientific and technical parts.

In addition, in the three months to August 2019, the production sector decreased by 0.4 percent, as manufacturing plunged by 1.1 percent.

Figures showed the construction sector increased by 0.1 percent in the three months to August, driven by private new housing, public housing repair and maintenance and private commercial.