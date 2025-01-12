British HC delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A delegation from the British High Commission in Islamabad visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and held a meeting with the office-bearers.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President (SVP) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) Omer Khalid and President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman warmly welcomed the delegation.

The delegation discussed avenues for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Pakistan, with a specific focus on the industries represented by Sialkot. The exchange included dialogue on export facilitation, investment opportunities, and support for businesses to access the UK market.

The delegation also visited the Women Chamber, reinforcing the importance of inclusive economic growth and international collaboration.