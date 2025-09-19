British HC Visits UAF To Discuss Areas Of Mutual Interest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, deans and directors during her visit to UAF here on Friday and discussed the areas of mutual interest.
The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including bilateral cooperation, climate changes, academic and research collaborations, food security, soil heath, agriculture and livestock development.
The British HC expressed her commitment to further strengthening the UK-Pakistan agriculture and academic relationships.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said the UAF had 15 UK-funded research projects that would bring tangible result to address the different challenges.
He also said that 430 female students (undergraduate and postgraduate) benefited from Scotland Pakistan scholarship. He said that with the UK funding, projects on desalination of brackish water, entomology outreach, and super-efficient sustainable cooling solution are underway.
He said that the joint work on the climate changes and soil health is need of the hour to cope with the situation.
The university was enjoying good relations across the globe and ranked 34th in the subject of agriculture and forestry, according to QS ranking.
