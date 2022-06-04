UrduPoint.com

British High Commission Delegation Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of British High Commission led by UK Representative Alex Ballinger, and Deputy Director for Trade Hamed Kamal visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and discussed the areas of mutual collaboration with local business community.

SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President Qasim Malik welcomed the guests.

During the meeting, SCCI SVP Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi lauded the department forinternational trade and its objective of boosting bilateral trade between UK-Pakistan.

