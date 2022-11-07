British High Commissioner calls on Ahsan Iqbal

British High Commissioner to Islamabad Christian Turner Monday called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Islamabad Christian Turner Monday called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Minister, while talking to the High Commissioner, said that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries needed to be further increased for the mutual benefit of the two sides. The Minister also apprised the envoy about the economic agenda and priorities of the government and said that the present government aims to bring about economic and fiscal stability, leading to economic recovery and growth despite a worst calamity crisis.

The meeting which lasted for an hour also discussed the recent floods in Pakistan and successful launch of Post Disaster Need Assessment PDNA. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts in the recent flood especially in Rescue and Relief operations in a short span of time and also assured full support in the rehabilitation plan which has been started by the government of Pakistan.

The Minister said that after the successful launch of PDNA, the Ministry has prepared a comprehensive framework comprising short and long term plans which was shared with all the relevant stakeholders. Similarly, the Minister added that, the Ministry has identified several climate resilient projects in PDNA which will be taken up in the upcoming donor conference. "Before the donor conference we want to engage all the stakeholders to make the event more productive," said the Minister, while stressing the international community to continue their role in the rehabilitation plan which is challenging.

The Minister also highlighted the significance of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship and stressed the increase of number from 80 to 150 students per year. The British High Commissioner appreciated this proposal and assured his full cooperation in this regard.