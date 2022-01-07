British High Commissioner calls on Finance Minister

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Friday .

The British High Commissioner and Federal Minister discussed bilateral relations and underlined the need to deepen the engagements between the two countries in the fields of trade, economy and investment, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.