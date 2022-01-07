UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner Calls On Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:34 PM

British High Commissioner calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Friday .

The British High Commissioner and Federal Minister discussed bilateral relations and underlined the need to deepen the engagements between the two countries in the fields of trade, economy and investment, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

