British High Commissioner Calls On Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Saturday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and exchanged views on matters of common interest.

The minister briefed the British High Commissioner about devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The minister underscored that Pakistan had long historic ties with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries needed to be further expended for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

He also briefed the envoy about economic agenda and priorities of the government and said that present government aims to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

Speaking on the occasion British High Commissioner extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities.

He expressed sympathy on the destruction caused by the floods and said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time and apprised on the humanitarian support provided by the UK Government to Pakistan for flood relief. He further extended full support of the British government and British people for the government in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the British High Commissioner for extending flood relief support to Pakistan.

