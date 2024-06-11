Open Menu

British High Commissioner Calls On Planning Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM

British High Commissioner calls on Planning Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott here on Monday met with Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal and discussed ongoing and future collaborations between the two countries.

During the meeting, High Commissioner congratulated Ahsan Iqbal on assuming the Federal Minister for Planning for the fourth time.

Minister Iqbal reflected on the Vision 2025 initiative, introduced in 2015, which serves as a strategic roadmap for Pakistan's economic and social development.

He highlighted that this vision was presented during a period of severe challenges, including frequent suicide attacks and an energy crisis that greatly impacted the country's socio-economic sectors.

Despite these hurdles, the government consulted over 2,000 experts to formulate Vision 2025, aiming to steer the country towards growth and eliminate social inequalities.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed concern that from 2018 to 2022, unfortunately Pakistan lacked solid planning and vision, which hampered progress.

However, he emphasized the role of the Ministry of Planning as a key national and economic planning institution and think tank, committed to modernizing and aligning with global trends. This includes integrating talented individuals with advanced knowledge and introducing new sectors within the ministry.

In response to the 2022 floods, the Ministry swiftly formed the 4RF enabling the country to adopt sustainable infrastructure and strategies to combat climate change and natural disasters. Additionally, a framework based on the 5Es – Economy, Energy, E-governance and Digitalization, Environment, and Social Equity – was developed to provide a robust foundation for Pakistan's growth.

The Minister elaborated on the 5Es framework, noting its role in creating a roadmap from short-term strategies to long-term plans, guiding principles for social justice, equitable resource distribution, and inclusion of women and youth in the national mainstream.

He also highlighted efforts to eradicate basic education deprivation through public-private partnerships, provincial cooperation to enhance capacity in education, health, and human resources, and significant budget increases for higher education. From 2013 to 2018, the higher education budget was increased by 108%, and within 16 months from 2018 to 2021, funds allocated for higher education promotion and modernization of universities were doubled.

The Minister noted the establishment of university campuses at every district headquarters, which provided significant opportunities for female students.

He pointed out that at the University of Narowal, 5,000 out of 7,000 students are female. The government is committed to modernizing the higher education curriculum and skilling university students.

Moreover, world-class technology centers have been established for artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, automation, and robotics.

The Ministry of Planning has also launched the Young Development Fellow and National Internship programs to provide practical experience to the youth. The Young Development Fellow Program is a flagship project for capable and talented youth under the Ministry.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to fostering stronger ties and collaborative efforts for mutual growth and development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education Energy Crisis Budget Suicide Young Progress Narowal Tank Women 2015 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

36 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

37 minutes ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

37 minutes ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

37 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

1 hour ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

1 hour ago
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

1 hour ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

1 hour ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business