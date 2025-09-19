British High Commissioner Visits Lyallpur Museum
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, visited the Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad during her extensive tour of the city and lauded the preservation of rich cultural heritage of Sandal Bar.
She took keen interest in the Sandal Bar culture on display and commended the museum for showcasing the vibrant history and traditions of the area.
Director Lyallpur Museum Imran Raza along with museum officers warmly welcomed the envoy and presented her a bouquet.
He also briefed the British High Commissioner in detail about the historical and cultural artifacts displayed across various galleries.
The British High Commissioner carefully observed the exhibits which highlighted different historical periods and cultural practices of the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Jane Marriott said that Lyallpur Museum offered valuable insight into the colorful history and heritage of this dynamic region.
She said that preservation of cultural artifacts for future generations demonstrated the importance attached to safeguard the history.
Ten galleries of the museum beautifully and comprehensively portrayed the ancient as well as modern history of the region, she added.
She appreciated the efforts of museum management in curating the exhibits in a manner that reflected the richness and diversity of local culture.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
More Stories From Business
-
British high commissioner visits Lyallpur Museum2 minutes ago
-
British HC visits UAF to discuss areas of mutual interest22 minutes ago
-
Finance minister, GB CM discuss infrastructure, tourism, development plans2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs meeting with CEOs of TUSDEC, PITAC2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.1,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
ICT exports surge 18.3% to $691 million in July–August 20254 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices ease by 1.34 percent5 hours ago
-
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well5 hours ago
-
Over 545,403 metric tons rice worth of $314.388 mln exported in 2 months6 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 98.11% to $72.715 mln in two months6 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi8 hours ago
-
Bank Rates8 hours ago