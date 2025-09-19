Open Menu

British High Commissioner Visits Lyallpur Museum

September 19, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, visited the Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad during her extensive tour of the city and lauded the preservation of rich cultural heritage of Sandal Bar.

She took keen interest in the Sandal Bar culture on display and commended the museum for showcasing the vibrant history and traditions of the area.

Director Lyallpur Museum Imran Raza along with museum officers warmly welcomed the envoy and presented her a bouquet.

He also briefed the British High Commissioner in detail about the historical and cultural artifacts displayed across various galleries.

The British High Commissioner carefully observed the exhibits which highlighted different historical periods and cultural practices of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Jane Marriott said that Lyallpur Museum offered valuable insight into the colorful history and heritage of this dynamic region.

She said that preservation of cultural artifacts for future generations demonstrated the importance attached to safeguard the history.

Ten galleries of the museum beautifully and comprehensively portrayed the ancient as well as modern history of the region, she added.

She appreciated the efforts of museum management in curating the exhibits in a manner that reflected the richness and diversity of local culture.

