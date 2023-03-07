UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :British High Commission's Development Director, Jo Moir on Tuesday called on Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad, along with the Economic Practice team to discuss continued cooperation with FBR through the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade (REMIT) Programme.

During the meeting, various areas of cooperation were discussed including sales tax harmonisation, track and trace, POS, land borders for trade facilitation, support on international taxation, taxpayers' facilitation and data integration for tax compliance, said a press release issued here.

Jo Moir pointed out the importance of revenue mobilisation for effective public service delivery.

Chairman FBR appreciated the support that REMIT has provided and committed continued cooperation in future.

