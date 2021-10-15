UrduPoint.com

British Media Angered By Netflix's Low Corporation Tax Payments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

British Media Angered by Netflix's Low Corporation Tax Payments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Netflix's corporation tax payments in the United Kingdom amounted to just 4 million Pounds ($5.5 million) in 2020, despite the fact that the company earned about 1.15 billion pounds from its British subscribers during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, in 2020, Netflix's British user-base increased dramatically to 13 million. Over the same period, 36.6 million people around the world subscribed to Netflix. The total number of users exceeded 200 million people.

This boom is reportedly explained by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many to spend time at home with easy access to media services. As a result of stay-at-home requirements, Netflix's revenues increased by 43% to 172 million pounds in the UK alone.

Thhough Netflix's tax bills reportedly have reached a peak since the company expanded to Europe in 2012 and started functioning in the UK, its corporation tax payments remain low, especially compared to its increased income, The Guardian pointed out.

The news agency also recalled that tax payments are based not on revenues but on profits, and in 2020, Netflix's profits in the UK increased by 50% to 19.4 million pounds.

At the same time, the company reportedly earns 1 billion pounds ($1.

3 billion) per year from fees paid by its UK subscribers. As noted by the newspaper, the money is then sent to the company's headquarters in the Netherlands. Netflix is often criticized by the public for transferring the bills to low-tax jurisdictions.

Moreover, according to the British newspaper, Netflix spends around 50% of its revenues on creating British-made original series and movies, such as Bridgerton, The Crown, and Sex education, which generate a high rate of return.

The Guardian also stressed that in 2021, Netflix signed a long-term lease agreement with the UK's Longcross Studios, which hosted productions of Skyfall, War Horse, Broadchurch, Doctor Strange and Call the Midwife. In addition, the company has a long-term deal with Shepperton Studios, used by the producers of Alien, Gravity, Gladiator, Mamma Mia!, Here We Go Again, and Mary Poppins Returns. This confirms that the UK constitutes the biggest Netflix base outside the US, and thus a very important source of profit.

Netflix was founded in 1997 in the US. The audience of the paid video service is about 209 million users in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to streaming, Netflix currently produces its own films and tv shows.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Education Europe Company Doctor Same Mary United Kingdom Netherlands Money 2020 Media TV From Agreement Netflix Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict- ..

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoi ..

47 minutes ago
 RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. ..

RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani

47 minutes ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesi ..

US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia to Boost ASEAN Ties - State ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kan ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kandahar mosque

47 minutes ago
 11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

44 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing ..

Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing Russian Elections in Crimea, ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.