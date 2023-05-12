British MPs, Dar discuss bilateral relations

Members of British Parliament ( House of Commons) Friday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of regional importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Members of British Parliament ( House of Commons) Friday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of regional importance.

The Members Parliament comprised of Khalid Mahmood, Tahir Ali, and Mohammad Yaseen, said a press release.

The minister and Members of Parliament UK- House of Commons exchanged views on Pak- UK bilateral relations.

Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction at the level of friendship between both countries and hoped that the existing cooperation between both countries will further strengthen in the future.