British oil giant BP says to cut 10,000 jobs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :British energy giant BP on Monday announced plans to axe "close to 10,000 jobs", or almost 15 percent of its global workforce, after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for oil.

"We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP -- most by the end of this year," chief executive Bernard Looney said in a staff email seen by media that noted oil prices had plunged "well below the level" the group needed "to turn a profit".