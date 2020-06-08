UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Oil Giant BP Says To Cut 10,000 Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:26 PM

British oil giant BP says to cut 10,000 jobs

British energy giant BP on Monday announced plans to axe "close to 10,000 jobs", or almost 15 percent of its global workforce, after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for oil

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :British energy giant BP on Monday announced plans to axe "close to 10,000 jobs", or almost 15 percent of its global workforce, after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for oil.

"We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP -- most by the end of this year," chief executive Bernard Looney said in a staff email seen by media that noted oil prices had plunged "well below the level" the group needed "to turn a profit".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Media Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

29 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

31 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

31 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

48 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 kite-sellers, confiscate 250 kites ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.