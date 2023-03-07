UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Member British Parliament (MP) and British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Mr. Mark Eastwood called on Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Member British Parliament (MP) and British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Mr. Mark Eastwood called on Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday.

Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral trade cooperation. The PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jalal Hasan Khan informed the visiting British MP about the investment opportunities and facilities being provided to investors in Punjab.

UK Trade Envoy Mr. Mark Eastwood said, "We want to develop strong trade relations and partnership with Pakistan and Punjab. Investors from Punjab and UK can also start joint ventures." He added that large number of Pakistanis residing in the UK were playing their full role in the development of the country.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said that Punjab had a wide scope for investment in education, health, energy, textile and other sectors.

"Local and foreign investors can also invest in 13 Special Economic Zones of Punjab," he maintained.

The Provincial Minister said that PBIT was providing all possible facilities to domestic and foreign investors under one roof. He said that there were deep friendly and commercial relations between Pakistan and UK. However, there was a scope to increase further that cooperation. Bilateral trade could be promoted by increasing links at the public level, he observed.

Mr. Alan Nibock, Head of British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Team, Hamid Kamal Deputy Trade Director British High Commission, Additional Secretary Commerce Zohaib Mushtaq, PBIT Director Sohail Qadri and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

