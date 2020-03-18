UrduPoint.com
British Pound Dives Over 4% Against Dollar

Wed 18th March 2020

British pound dives over 4% against dollar

The pound slumped more than four percent against the dollar Wednesday, reaching a 35-year low, as traders eyed worsening fallout for the UK economy from the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The pound slumped more than four percent against the Dollar Wednesday, reaching a 35-year low, as traders eyed worsening fallout for the UK economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sterling struck $1.1463, the lowest level since 1985. It recovered slightly moments later to trade at $1.1554. The pound meanwhile slid 2.6 percent against the euro, with the single Currency trading at 93.58 pence.

