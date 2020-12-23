UrduPoint.com
British Pound Gains 1.3% On Dollar On Post-Brexit Deal Hopes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:25 PM

British pound gains 1.3% on dollar on post-Brexit deal hopes

The British pound surged Wednesday against the dollar on optimism that London will finally reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The British pound surged Wednesday against the Dollar on optimism that London will finally reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

As the clock ticks down to the end of Britain's transition period on December 31, sterling was up by 1.29 percent at 1.3521 Dollars around 1510 GMT. The pound added 0.86 percent against the euro to stand at 90.27 pence.

