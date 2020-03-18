UrduPoint.com
British Pound Nosedives Against Dollar To 1985 Low

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Sterling tanked Wednesday against the Dollar, hitting its lowest level since 1985 as investors snapped up the safe haven US Currency in markets panicked by the coronavirus outbreak.

The pound slid about 1.9 percent to $1.1828 according to Bloomberg data.

It later stood at $1.1861.

"Sterling has completed one of its steepest declines in memory by hitting its weakest level since 1985, excluding... the brief dive of the October 2016 flash crash," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"This seems to be an offloading of risky-ish Pounds in favour of safer Dollars."

