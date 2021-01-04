British stocks jump 1.5% on first trading day outside EU

Britain's stock market jumped more than 1.5 percent on Monday, the first trading day since the country left the EU's single market and customs union

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's stock market jumped more than 1.5 percent on Monday, the first trading day since the country left the EU's single market and customs union.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.

54 percent to 6,560.33 points, having last traded on New Year's Eve ahead of Britain's formal departure.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 1.2 percent to 13,885.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 1.3 percent to 5,625.44.