UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Stocks Jump 1.5% On First Trading Day Outside EU

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:02 PM

British stocks jump 1.5% on first trading day outside EU

Britain's stock market jumped more than 1.5 percent on Monday, the first trading day since the country left the EU's single market and customs union

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's stock market jumped more than 1.5 percent on Monday, the first trading day since the country left the EU's single market and customs union.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied 1.

54 percent to 6,560.33 points, having last traded on New Year's Eve ahead of Britain's formal departure.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 1.2 percent to 13,885.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 1.3 percent to 5,625.44.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Man who fires at accused in Judicial Complex arres ..

6 minutes ago

Football: Barcelona beat Huesca with de Jong's goa ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks kick off 2021 with gains

6 minutes ago

Play yard for disable kids to be made at Madni par ..

6 minutes ago

Speaker KP assembly inaugurates 40 MV transformer

6 minutes ago

Livestock dept imparts training to farmers on calf ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.