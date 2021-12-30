British stocks up 0.66 pct Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

British stocks rose Thursday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.66 percent, or 48.59 points, to close at 7,420.69 points

LONDON, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:British stocks rose Thursday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.66 percent, or 48.59 points, to close at 7,420.69 points.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering, a multi-national industrial engineering group, soared 3.50 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Electrocomponents and Royal Mail increased by 2.

99 percent and 2.84 percent, respectively.

Fresnillo, a Mexican-based precious metals mining company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 2.35 percent. International Consolidated Airlines Group, an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company, dropped 2.17 percent. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, a publicly traded investment trust, fell 1.71 percent.