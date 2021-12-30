UrduPoint.com

British Stocks Up 0.66 Pct Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 04:05 PM

British stocks up 0.66 pct Wednesday

British stocks rose Thursday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.66 percent, or 48.59 points, to close at 7,420.69 points

LONDON, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:British stocks rose Thursday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.66 percent, or 48.59 points, to close at 7,420.69 points.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering, a multi-national industrial engineering group, soared 3.50 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Electrocomponents and Royal Mail increased by 2.

99 percent and 2.84 percent, respectively.

Fresnillo, a Mexican-based precious metals mining company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 2.35 percent. International Consolidated Airlines Group, an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company, dropped 2.17 percent. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, a publicly traded investment trust, fell 1.71 percent.

