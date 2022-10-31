UrduPoint.com

British Support For New Sanctions On Russia To Drop To 41% If Energy Bills Grow - Poll

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

British Support for New Sanctions on Russia to Drop to 41% If Energy Bills Grow - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The share of UK citizens who support more sanctions against Russia even at cost of more costly energy bills has decreased to 41% as domestic inflation continues to accelerate, an Ipsos poll commissioned by the British broadcaster Sky news showed on Monday.

The survey showed that a total of 70% of respondents support the introduction of sanctions against Russia in general, but only 41% express support even though it is likely to raise energy prices.

The Sky News broadcaster noted that this is a significant decrease since March, when the share of general support was 78% and 73% of voters were willing to support sanctions that would lead to increased energy prices in the UK.

At the same time, 8% oppose sanctions in general and 23% find it difficult to give a definite answer, while 32% of respondents oppose the introduction of new sanctions at cost of soaring energy bills and 27% are undecided, the survey showed.

Energy costs have more than doubled since March, in particular, annual bills increased by over 1,200 Pounds ($1,385) on average, according to the broadcaster.

The poll was conducted among 1,069 British citizens aged 16-75 from October 19-20.

Western countries have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia, including its energy sector, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Lead United Kingdom United States February March October From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

31 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

3 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.