British Support for New Sanctions on Russia to Drop to 41% If Energy Bills Grow - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The share of UK citizens who support more sanctions against Russia even at cost of more costly energy bills has decreased to 41% as domestic inflation continues to accelerate, an Ipsos poll commissioned by the British broadcaster Sky news showed on Monday.

The survey showed that a total of 70% of respondents support the introduction of sanctions against Russia in general, but only 41% express support even though it is likely to raise energy prices.

The Sky News broadcaster noted that this is a significant decrease since March, when the share of general support was 78% and 73% of voters were willing to support sanctions that would lead to increased energy prices in the UK.

At the same time, 8% oppose sanctions in general and 23% find it difficult to give a definite answer, while 32% of respondents oppose the introduction of new sanctions at cost of soaring energy bills and 27% are undecided, the survey showed.

Energy costs have more than doubled since March, in particular, annual bills increased by over 1,200 Pounds ($1,385) on average, according to the broadcaster.

The poll was conducted among 1,069 British citizens aged 16-75 from October 19-20.

Western countries have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia, including its energy sector, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar.