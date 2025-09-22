Broad-based Industrial Growth Marks Revival Of Economy: Khurram Schehzad
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Monday said that the country’s broad-based industrial growth reflects a reviving economy, rising consumer demand and strengthening confidence in manufacturing sector.
“The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) posted a robust 8.99 perecnt year-on-year basis growth in July 2025 - at 37-month high with momentum building at the very start of FY26. LSM also grew 2.6 percent on a month-on-month basis”, he said in a post on social media site X.
The return of multiple industries to expansion mode was supported by a decline in the cost of capital, easing energy pressures and changes in taxation policiesm said adding that the outlook signals sustained economic recovery and resilience ahead.
The high-growth sectors included furniture (87 percent), automobiles (58 percent), other transport equipment (46 percent), apparel (25 percent), cement (17 percent), paper (15 percent), petroleum products (13 percent) and food (7 percent). Textiles, pharmaceuticals and IT equipment also demonstrated resilience.
-
