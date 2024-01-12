Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local market

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that various retailers in different areas are currently retailing farm eggs at Rs.420 per dozen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) The cost of broiler meat has experienced a surge of Rs 22 per kilogram, reaching a new high at Rs 602 per kilogram in the local markets

The rate for live broiler chicken has seen a significant increase of Rs 15, settling at Rs 415 per kilogram.

Besides it, the price of farm-fresh eggs has risen by Rs 2, now standing at Rs 394 per dozen.

The latest reports suggest that the escalating demand for eggs has resulted in a disruption in their availability on the market.

Seizing the opportunity, various retailers in different areas are currently retailing farm eggs at Rs.420 per dozen, adhering to the official government rates rather than the escalated market prices.