UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broken Power Sector Swallows $45 Billion In A Decade: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:27 PM

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a decade: Mian Zahid Hussain

Circular debt shaking foundations of the economy, State-run corporations slaying people, economy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Sr. Vice Chairman, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said failed state-run companies continue to damage the country.


The matter should be resolved otherwise, the economy will never take off and the country will remain dependent on loans for survival, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain masses have to pay trillion to keep these dysfunctional units running and keep jobs of the incompetent and corrupt.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that World Bank in a recent report said that power sector gobbled up 45 billion dollars in a decade and that cost of power production is 25 percent higher in Pakistan as compared to regional countries because of wrong power purchase agreements.


The former minister noted actual losses of the power sector may be double than the cited figure and the circular debt has increased to 2.

2 trillion rupees despite the tall claims of ministers.


He said that dysfunctional power distribution companies was a gift to people of Pakistan by the former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz which has become a drag on the economy as their average losses are around 17.7 percent.


The business leader noted that the technical and commercial losses of the distribution companies are running in billions which the government also pay billions in fine to IPPs due to late payments.


Policy of generating power from costly imported fuel has also dented masses and the economy significantly, he said, adding that power tariff should be adjusted according to ground realities and losses should be reduced by increasing transparency otherwise the power sector will bankrupt the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister World Bank Business Shaukat Aziz Fine Alliance May All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

11 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

15 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

29 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology completes 219 cloud ..

30 minutes ago

100-year old Al-Sarh tree discovered in Abu Dhabi

59 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.