BRT Service To Operate Additional Buses For MDCAT Exams
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) TransPeshawar on Friday announced the operation of additional buses on the City’s BRT Service (Zu Peshawar) on September 22 to facilitate students appearing for the MDCAT exam.
According to spokesperson of TransPeshawar, this initiative is aimed at ensuring smooth and timely access to test centres, helping students avoid potential traffic jams and delays.
The spokesperson said that route SR-08, which is usually suspended on Sundays, will remain operational as per its regular weekdays schedule, offering an additional service for students traveling to their examination venues.
In addition, extra buses will be deployed on routes ER-01, SR-02, and ER-09. These buses will operate between
7:00 A.M to 9:30 A.M and from 1:00 P.M to 4:00 PM to cater peak exam hours and ensure efficient transportation.
“TransPeshawar is dedicated to providing its commuters with the best possible service, and this special arrangement is a testament to our commitment to ensuring convenience for all," said the spokesperson.
The additional buses will provide much-needed support to MDCAT candidates, ensuring they reach exam centers on time.
