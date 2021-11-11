Brunei expects more trade, economic cooperation with China: senior official

Brunei welcomes foreign direct investment from China with more trade and economic cooperation, a senior Brunei government official said on Wednesday

"It is encouraging to know that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation between Brunei and China is progressing well, (as) a testament to our excellent and long-lasting relations," Haji Abdul Manaf, Brunei's Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy said during his speech on a virtual academic forum on the country's relations with China.

According to him, efforts are underway to enhance the business environment for foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage the exploration of business and investment opportunities between Brunei and China.