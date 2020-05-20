Brussels Airlines Pilots Propose Pay Cut, Reduction of Working Hours to Keep Jobs- Reports

Pilots of the Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines have proposed that their salaries and working hours are cut by 45 percent over the next three years to avoid mass layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Wednesday

According to the trade union estimates, by doing so the company will be able to save about 100 million Euros ($109.7 million) by 2023.

"Our solution is a significant reduction in our work hours regime and therefore we accept a salary decrease of up to 45% and this until 2023. This way, Brussels Airlines will avoid ��22 million in severance pay to the 191 pilots. In total and until 2023, the airline will save up to ��100 million in wages," the pilots of the Brussels Airlines wrote in an open letter, as quoted by the Aviation24.

The staff also acknowledged that in the coming years the company would not be able to operate at the same level as before due to the consequences of the pandemic.

The Brussels Airlines, which operated flights to more than 80 destinations around the world, had suspended all flights on March 21 as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Due to financial difficulties, the company is planning to reduce the number of its employees by a quarter. It is also planned to cut the fleet and the number of flights.

The airline is expected to partially resume flights from June 15.