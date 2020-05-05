UrduPoint.com
Brussels Asserts Primacy Of EU Law After German ECB Ruling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:48 PM

Brussels Asserts Primacy Of EU Law After German ECB Ruling

The EU insisted that European law trumps that of member states on Tuesday, after a ruling by Germany's top court called into question stimulus policies by the European Central Bank

The EU insisted that European law trumps that of member states on Tuesday, after a ruling by Germany's top court called into question stimulus policies by the European Central Bank.

"Notwithstanding the analysis of the details of the German constitutional court today, we reaffirm the primacy of EU law," said Eric Mamer, spokesman for the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm.

