Brussels asserts primacy of EU law after German ECB ruling

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):The EU insisted that European law trumps that of member states on Tuesday, after a ruling by Germany's top court called into question stimulus policies by the European Central Bank.

"Notwithstanding the analysis of the details of the German constitutional court today, we reaffirm the primacy of EU law," said Eric Mamer, spokesman for the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm.