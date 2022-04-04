UrduPoint.com

Brussels Discussing Ban On Gas Supplies From Russia - Dutch Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Brussels officials are discussing the issue of banning the supply of Russian gas, coal or oil, this is a moral issue, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Brussels officials are discussing the issue of banning the supply of Russian gas, coal or oil, this is a moral issue, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday.

"Currently, Brussels is discussing and considering the issue of a ban on coal, oil or gas.

So far I can not say anything more. But this is a very important issue, this is a moral issue," Kaag said during a joint briefing with her Spanish counterpart.

At the same time, a number of countries have already opposed the embargo on gas supplies from Russia, including Austria, Hungary and Moldova.

