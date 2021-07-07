Brussels Hikes Eurozone 2021 Growth Forecast To 4.8%
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:20 PM
Brussels, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission issued a sharply increased growth forecast on Wednesday, predicting that the eurozone economies would increase by 4.8 percent this year.
Brussels had been expecting a 4.3 percent growth rate as the single-currency area recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns.