Brussels Hikes Eurozone 2021 Growth Forecast To 4.8%

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Brussels, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission issued a sharply increased growth forecast on Wednesday, predicting that the eurozone economies would increase by 4.8 percent this year.

Brussels had been expecting a 4.3 percent growth rate as the single-currency area recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns.

