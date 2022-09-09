Brussels Proposes to Set Price Caps on All Gas Imports Including Russian - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The European Union should introduce a comprehensive and "dynamic" plan concerning price caps on all types of gas imports, including from Russia, so that energy exporters do not switch to the Asian market, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

De Croo told Politico that a "broad" price cap on all types of gas was necessary, not only on the Russian gas supply. He stressed that it would be a "key measure," and that the limit "needs to (include) all types of gas."

The prime minister also said that the scheme should be introduced in a "dynamic way" so that the traders continue to sell gas to Europe instead of switching to the Asian markets, according to the report.

Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said on Thursday that Brussels would not support the European Commission's plan to impose a price cap only on Russian gas imports.

Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop its energy exports to the states that would apply the limits.