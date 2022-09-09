UrduPoint.com

Brussels Proposes To Set Price Caps On All Gas Imports Including Russian - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Brussels Proposes to Set Price Caps on All Gas Imports Including Russian - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The European Union should introduce a comprehensive and "dynamic" plan concerning price caps on all types of gas imports, including from Russia, so that energy exporters do not switch to the Asian market, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

De Croo told Politico that a "broad" price cap on all types of gas was necessary, not only on the Russian gas supply. He stressed that it would be a "key measure," and that the limit "needs to (include) all types of gas."

The prime minister also said that the scheme should be introduced in a "dynamic way" so that the traders continue to sell gas to Europe instead of switching to the Asian markets, according to the report.

Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said on Thursday that Brussels would not support the European Commission's plan to impose a price cap only on Russian gas imports.

Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop its energy exports to the states that would apply the limits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Moscow Russia Europe European Union Oil Brussels Van Price Gas Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

1 hour ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

1 hour ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

1 hour ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.