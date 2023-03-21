Bryansk Governor Says Ukrainian Drone Attacks Territory of Novozybkov Oil Pumping Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A Ukrainian drone attacked the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station, no injuries were reported, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces, using UAVs, attacked the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station of Transneft. There were no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on telegram.