UrduPoint.com

Budapest, Baku Agree On Supply Of 100Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas To Hungary - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Budapest, Baku Agree on Supply of 100Mln Cubic Meters of Gas to Hungary - Foreign Minister

Hungarian energy company MVM CEEnergy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed an agreement according to which 100 million cubic meters of gas would be delivered to Hungary by the end of this year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Hungarian energy company MVM CEEnergy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed an agreement according to which 100 million cubic meters of gas would be delivered to Hungary by the end of this year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"Another milestone in the diversification of Hungarian natural gas supplies. On the basis of an agreement signed today by Hungarian MVM CEEnergy and Azerbaijani SOCAR, Hungary will receive 100 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, which the Azerbaijani side will supply to us by the end of the year," Szijjarto said on social media.

The first deliveries may form the basis for a long-term gas purchase agreement, under which Hungary will be able to receive "up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas from the Caucasus," Szijjarto added.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Budapest is working on diversifying gas supplies to the country. In particular, Hungary is interested in increasing LNG supplies via the terminal in Croatia's Krk and developing a gas field in Romania. Budapest is also considering the possibility of importing oil from Ecuador if the land transit of Russian oil through Ukraine becomes impossible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Company Oil Budapest Azerbaijan Ecuador Romania Croatia Hungary May Gas From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

LCCI praises govt's decisions to stimulate trade, ..

LCCI praises govt's decisions to stimulate trade, stabilise economy

3 minutes ago
 Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition ..

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Du ..

39 minutes ago
 112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank thi ..

112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank this year: UN

6 minutes ago
 OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturda ..

OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturday Meeting - Saudi Energy Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.