Budapest, Baku Agree on Supply of 100Mln Cubic Meters of Gas to Hungary - Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Hungarian energy company MVM CEEnergy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed an agreement according to which 100 million cubic meters of gas would be delivered to Hungary by the end of this year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"Another milestone in the diversification of Hungarian natural gas supplies. On the basis of an agreement signed today by Hungarian MVM CEEnergy and Azerbaijani SOCAR, Hungary will receive 100 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, which the Azerbaijani side will supply to us by the end of the year," Szijjarto said on social media.

The first deliveries may form the basis for a long-term gas purchase agreement, under which Hungary will be able to receive "up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas from the Caucasus," Szijjarto added.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Budapest is working on diversifying gas supplies to the country. In particular, Hungary is interested in increasing LNG supplies via the terminal in Croatia's Krk and developing a gas field in Romania. Budapest is also considering the possibility of importing oil from Ecuador if the land transit of Russian oil through Ukraine becomes impossible.