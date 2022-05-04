UrduPoint.com

Budapest Can Back EU Embargo On Russian Oil Subject To Exemption For Pipeline Supplies

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Hungary could support the EU embargo on Russian oil subject to an exemption for pipeline supplies, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Earlier this day, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said that the EU, as part of the new sixth package of sanctions against Russia, will propose to ban all imports of Russian oil to the Europe.

"Hungary can now buy the high-quality oil necessary for the economy through pipelines from Russia. From a technological point of view, Hungary has the opportunity to refine Russian oil. Therefore, in this form, we cannot support the current EU sanctions, we cannot vote for it," Szijjarto said in his address broadcast on his social media.

The Brussels package would destroy the security of Hungary's energy supply, and therefore Hungary cannot support the package in its current form, according to the minister.

"Hungary could only agree to these sanctions measures if an exception to the restrictions was made for the supply of oil coming through pipelines. In this case, the energy security of Hungary would be preserved," Szijjarto said.

He added that there are plans to hold talks on the country's energy supply in Turkey, but the date is yet to be determined.

"Now I am leaving (from Tashkent) towards home, but I will make a stop in Istanbul, where I will take part in important negotiations ... this also applies to the energy supply of Hungary," the minister said.

